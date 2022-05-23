The head of the Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Public Utilities Committee in the Federal National Council, Saeed Rashid Al-Abedy, revealed that the committee’s report on the subject of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program’s policy, which the Council is discussing during its scheduled session this morning, included a number of recommendations adopted by the committee, the most important of which is the reduction of deduction rates. Monthly beneficiaries of land and loans in the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program, and the development of a strategy to exempt citizens who do not have the ability to pay, as well as the development of an insurance program that allows beneficiary citizens to be exempted from deductions and payment in cases of disability and death.

In detail, the Federal National Council will hold today its eleventh session of the third ordinary session of the seventeenth legislative term, chaired by the Speaker of the Council, Saqr Ghobash, to discuss two general topics, the first is regarding the policy of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, and the second is the policy of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program. In the presence of the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Al Mazrouei, and a number of leaders of the ministry, the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program, and government representatives.

The Chairman of the Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Public Utilities Committee, Saeed Rashid Al-Abedy, stressed that the council’s keenness to discuss the policy of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program comes from the standpoint of its oversight and service role for all sectors that directly affect the masses of citizens, especially those related to basic services, foremost of which is adequate housing.

Al-Abidi told “Emirates Today”: “We believe in the leadership’s directions towards finding suitable housing for citizens, making all possible efforts, and harnessing all possibilities to ease the burdens of life on them,” stressing that the Emirates, since the establishment of the union, has spared no effort to provide the housing that the people of the Emirates deserve. both local and federal levels.

Al-Abedy indicated that the committee identified four main axes when discussing the policy of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program, which included the program’s strategy in terms of meeting the current and future housing needs of citizens, as well as the program’s strategy in terms of providing and developing a sustainable and innovative housing environment, in addition to the program’s policy on support and financial deductions. To the beneficiaries, and finally, the program’s efforts in coordinating with the concerned authorities and the private sector regarding housing, noting that the committee held a large number of meetings with government representatives and relevant authorities, during which it saw remarkable cooperation from the executive authorities.

With regard to the committee’s most prominent observations and recommendations in its final report on the subject, which it adopted and submitted to the National Council for discussion and approval today, Al-Abedy affirmed that the committee observed a weakness in coordination and cooperation between the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program and the local authorities related to the housing sector, especially In some technical and administrative matters and procedures, and then recommended the need to achieve greater cooperation between local authorities and the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program, in order to develop future plans for the program related to land readiness and dealing with citizens’ requests.

He said: “We also monitored, by listening to citizens’ suggestions and complaints, many requests related to the issue of the value of the deductions imposed on the beneficiaries of the program, especially in light of the increasing burdens and high prices, and therefore we ended up with a recommendation to reduce the monthly deduction rates from the beneficiaries of land and loans in the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program.” To facilitate citizens, the committee also recommended finding a strategy to exempt citizens who do not have the ability to pay, and to create an insurance program that would allow beneficiary citizens to be exempted from deductions and payment in cases of disability and death.

Referral of projects by federal laws

The agenda of the National Council session today includes the referral of three draft federal laws received from the government to the relevant parliamentary committees, the first of which is a draft federal law amending some provisions of Federal Decree-Law No. (26) of 2019 regarding public finance (referred to the Finance Committee). The second, a federal draft law on cooperatives (referred to the Financial, Economic and Industrial Affairs Committee as an urgent matter), and the last, a draft federal law regarding the adoption of the consolidated final account of the Federation (consolidated financial statements) for the fiscal year ending on 31/12 /2021 (referral to the Financial, Economic and Industrial Affairs Committee).



