The Federal National Council sent a letter to the Council of Ministers, requesting the government’s approval to discuss the issue of developing the National and Reserve Service Authority system, and the challenges that its employees face regarding jobs and continuing education in higher education institutions.

The Council praised the commission and the Ministry of Education launching the university study project for the employees of the national service. A member of the council, Adnan Hamad Al Hammadi, suggested that the project include allocating an “Emsat” course for students who were unable to pass it and joined the national service.

In detail, the Council adopted a request from the Defense, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee of the Council to discuss a general issue regarding “the policy of the National and Reserve Service Authority,” and decided to send an official letter to the Council of Ministers requesting government approval to discuss the issue.

The committee’s request stated: “We would like to agree to discuss the issue of the National and Reserve Service Authority’s policy, according to three main axes, including the Commission’s strategy, the mechanism for developing the national and reserve service system, the challenges of joining the national service for jobs and continuing the education of students in higher education institutions, and integrative work and benefit. From the alternative service in the field of training for vital jobs ».

The council commended the authority and the ministry announcing the launch of the project, which allows affiliates of the twelfth students who graduate from the 2020-2021 academic year who will join the 16th batch, and the subsequent batches, to study university courses, in the distance education system.

A member of the Council, Adnan Hamad Al Hammadi, confirmed that this procedure is consistent with the conclusion of his discussion under the dome of Parliament with the Minister of Education, Hussain Ibrahim Al Hammadi, considering that it serves the efforts aimed at developing national human cadres for the future, by ensuring that they join the national service and continue their education. Undergraduate.

He explained to “Emirates Today” that “during my discussion with the minister, I asked about alternative plans for students who were unable to pass the measurement test (EMSAT), and the significant decline in the rate of admission of high school graduates into public education institutions by more than 4000 students since 2017 until the year before. The past, as a result of the inability of the educational system in the secondary stages to qualify the student to achieve the 1250 percentage in the exam.

He went on to suggest to the minister the initiative to allocate an emsat or bridging course for students who were unable to pass it, and joined the national service, so that the study takes place during the period of their service, which lasts up to one year and six months.

Motivate students to complete their studies

A member of the Federal National Council, Adnan Hamad Al Hammadi, said that the university study project for National Service employees contributes to motivating students to complete university studies, enabling them to make sound decisions regarding university specialization, preserving students ’interest and continuing their academic studies in higher education institutions, and achieving Complementarity between the national service program and the university education system, and making use of some of the skills that recruits learn during their training period to improve their academic performance.





