Next Tuesday, the Federal National Council holds its tenth session of the second regular session of the seventeenth legislative term at the Council’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi, headed by the Speaker of the Council, Saqr Ghobash, to discuss a draft federal law regarding the National Commission for Human Rights, while a member of the Council addresses a parliamentary question to the Minister of Human Resources Emiratisation, Nasser bin Thani Al Hameli, on canceling the license of Tawafuq Center for Work on Resolving Labor Disputes

According to the agenda of the session, the council will be informed of eight messages issued to the government, four of which are on the request for government approval to discuss general topics: the topic of “the Ministry of Interior’s policy regarding drug control and the phenomenon of juvenile delinquency”, and the topic of “government policy regarding the sustainability of electricity and water services” The topic of “The Policy of the General Sports Authority in the matter of supporting and developing the sports sector in the country”, and the topic of “The policy of the Federal Tax Authority regarding the application of value-added tax and excise tax.”

Three letters include the Council’s recommendations on general topics discussed by it: the topic of “the policy of the Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment regarding the sustainable development of fisheries, animal and agricultural resources”, the topic of “The efforts of the Ministry of Justice in the matter of developing the legal profession,” and the topic of “The Ministry of Interior’s policy in the matter of civil defense.” The eighth message concerns returning a federal bill in the matter of public education to the government upon a request to withdraw the bill.

Regarding the topics adopted for presentation to the council, the council reviews the topic “The impact of legislations regulating labor market activities on economic variables in the country” adopted by the Financial, Economic and Industrial Affairs Committee.

The Council reviews a draft federal law received from the government regarding amending some provisions of Federal Law No. (7) of 2008 regarding the National Archives, for referral to the Committee for Education, Culture, Youth, Sports and Media Affairs





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

