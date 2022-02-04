The Federal National Council will hold its fifth session of its third regular session for the seventeenth legislative term, next Tuesday, headed by the Speaker of the Council, Saqr Ghobash, to discuss the topic of “The Ministry of Economy’s policy in supporting the tourism sector.”

The axes of the topic, which was prepared by the Financial, Economic and Industrial Affairs Committee, dealt with: the Ministry of Economy’s policy and strategic plans in the tourism sector, the development and promotion of tourism internally and externally in coordination with the concerned authorities, and the Ministry’s efforts to benefit from the “Expo 2020 Dubai” exhibition, and its impact on the future strategic planning of the tourism sector. .

Council members ask seven questions to government representatives, the first of which is from member Muhammad Issa Al-Kashf a question to the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure – Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Union Water and Electricity Company, Suhail bin Muhammad Al Mazrouei, about “increasing electricity prices on citizens’ farms”, while three questions are asked To the Minister of Economy, Abdullah bin Touq Al-Marri, the first of which is from the First Vice-President of the Council, Hamad Ahmed Al-Rahoumi, on “exaggeratedly raising the electricity bill for citizen farmers”, and the second from member Obaid Khalfan Al-Salami, on “Statements of companies and their CEOs in our financial markets And from the third, Al-Rahoumi about “Charging some sales outlets additional fees when paying using credit cards.”

Three questions will also be directed to the Minister of State for Governmental Development and the Future, Ohoud bint Khalfan Al-Roumi, the first from the member Shatha Saeed Al-Naqbi about “showing an unreal percentage of Emiratisation”, and the second from the member, Naama Abdul Rahman Al-Mansoori about “the facilities permit”, while the third from the member Afra Bakhit Bin Hindi Al-Alili on “Reliance on field training as a practical experience for job seekers”.

During the session, the council was briefed on the report of the Technical, Energy and Mineral Resources Committee on the council’s recommendations on the topic “The Role of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology in the development of the national industry.”



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

