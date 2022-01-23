The First Deputy Speaker of the Federal National Council, Hamad Ahmed Al-Rahoumi, directs two parliamentary questions to the Minister of Economy, in his capacity as head of the Consumer Protection Agency, and the Minister of Climate Change and Environment, about the reasons for the unjustified rise in electricity prices by more than three times, on farms that fall within the scope of the Federal Electricity Authority And water, during the council’s session scheduled to be held the day after tomorrow at the council’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

Al-Rahoumi told “Emirates Today” that he will transmit hundreds of complaints he received from farmers who asked for an explanation of the reasons for the high electricity prices on their farms, stressing that he will request the intervention of the Ministries of Economy, Climate Change and Environment, to look into the complaints and provide the necessary support to help them.

In detail, the council will hold a session, the day after tomorrow, at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi, headed by Saqr Ghobash, to discuss the topic of “the role of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology in developing the national industry.”

The session witnessed five parliamentary questions being directed by members of the Council to four ministers, including three questions about the reasons for the rise in electricity prices in farms that fall within the scope of the Federal Electricity and Water Authority: the first of which is directed to the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and directed by the member Muhammad Issa Al-Kashf, and the other two questions are directed by the First Deputy The Chairman of the Council, Hamad Ahmed Al-Rahoumi, to the Minister of Economy, Abdullah bin Touq Al-Marri, in his capacity as head of the Consumer Protection Agency, and the second to the Minister of Climate Change and Environment, Maryam bint Mohammed Saeed Al-Muhairi, as she is concerned with the file of food security and protection of farmers.

Al Rahoumi confirmed that at the beginning of this January, he received hundreds of complaints from citizen farmers in the emirates of Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Ajman and Umm Al Quwain, requesting an explanation of the reasons for the high prices of electricity services, considering that this decision loses a large group of citizens the principle of equality with other working citizen farmers Or farm owners in other regions, and it directly affects the future of food security in the country.

Al Rahoumi said, “Electricity is not a luxury commodity in order to raise its prices for farmers with a big jump that needs justification, especially since its impact in this particular category will be very large and direct, in addition to being inconsistent with the principle of equality among citizens, so how do farmers in Abu Dhabi pay the electricity bill? With a tariff of four fils, in Dubai seven fils and in Sharjah 7.5 fils, which are close and justified differences, while the farmer in the rest of the emirates pays between 27 and 33 fils, because he receives the service from the Federal Electricity and Water Authority, this is a strange discrepancy that needs to be justified.

He added: “This question has two aspects: the first is directed to the Minister of Economy, as it is concerned with consumer protection, and the damage caused to a category that exceeds thousands of citizen farmers, due to a price jump for a basic commodity, electricity, compared to three times lower prices for the same commodity in other regions of the country, Because they are affiliated with other local companies or institutions,” noting that “this file must be dealt with in light of the articles of the Consumer Protection Law, especially since there are farms in some areas that are separated by hundreds of meters from other farms, and receive electricity services at much lower prices than these farms, Because it falls under the coverage of local electricity companies belonging to another emirate.

Al-Rahoumi asked: “Why this huge increase in prices, and why was it offered at a certain price until the end of last year, and what changed until the price increased threefold at the beginning of this year?”

He pointed out that “the rise in prices chose the weakest and least profitable segment of its agricultural production.”

As for the second part of the question, it is directed to the Minister of Climate Change and the Environment, “because it is related to a matter that has a direct negative impact on the food security file, and contradicts the efforts of the state and the government’s orientations towards the file of food security and the provision of the necessary support to local farmers.”

Al-Rahoumi said: “It is remarkable that these complaints come out from farmers in the presence of a diligent minister and follow-up to the food security file, always visiting the farms and being among the farmers, and for this I found it my duty to convey these complaints that directly affect the farmers, because the ministry is a major party to deal With these complaints that affect food security,” he said, stressing that he would request the intervention of the Ministries of Economy, Climate Change and Environment, to look into farmers’ complaints and provide the necessary support to help them and coordinate with the Federal Electricity and Water Authority to solve the problem of high prices.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

