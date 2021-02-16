Nasser Al-Jabri (Abu Dhabi)

The Federal National Council approved 3 draft laws, including a draft federal law amending some provisions of the Federal Law No. 14 of 2018 regarding the Central Bank and the organization of financial establishments and activities, and a federal bill on prohibiting the use of scientific certificates issued by unlicensed bodies, in addition to a draft Federal law abolishing Federal Law No. 17 of 1978 organizing cassation cases and procedures before the Federal Supreme Court and its amendments.

This came during the seventh session of the second session of the 17th legislative term, which was held by the Council at its headquarters in Abu Dhabi yesterday, headed by His Excellency Saqr Ghobash, Chairman of the Federal National Council, and in the presence of His Excellency Hussein bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education, and His Excellency Sultan bin Saeed Al Badi, Minister of Justice, Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, in addition to the members of the Council.

His Excellency Saqr Ghobash said, during his opening speech of the session: The 49th anniversary of the founding of the Council comes days after the realization of our country’s dream of the stability of the probe of hope in the orbit of Mars as the fifth country in the world to achieve this achievement, and with the anniversary of the founding we renew the pledge to rational leadership by doing every precious During our constitutional roles in strengthening the blessed march of the Union and supporting the state’s capabilities to achieve its future goals, through constructive partnership with the government in a way that meets the aspirations of our people.

His Excellency affirmed that the Federal National Council will remain as the founding fathers wanted it, led by the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, a fortified castle for the Shura and a supreme symbol and a platform for the leadership and the government to join forces with the representatives of the people of the Emirates, in order to continue the achievements Nationalism according to the standards of competence and distinction.

Saqr Ghobash during the session

His Excellency indicated that the political empowerment program launched by His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, embodies the deep belief in expanding the frameworks of political participation and representing the people of the state, so that they would be active participants in the state’s march to anticipate its future in the next 50 years. His Excellency pointed out that raising the percentage of women’s representation in the Council confirms the unprecedented achievements of women and their vital and influential role in all sectors of the state, in order to qualify them to be a strategic and pivotal partner for men for the state’s continuation of its renaissance and development.

His Excellency extended greetings and appreciation to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, Chair of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairperson of the Foundation for Family Development “Mother of the Emirates”, for her pioneering role and influential contributions not only to Emirati women, but rather is an inspiring model in giving and working for women in the world.

The Council approved a draft federal law on prohibiting the use of scientific certificates issued by unlicensed bodies, which aims to prohibit the use of scientific certificates issued by an unauthorized entity to work in any of the state’s employers or use them to achieve any other purpose.

According to the draft law, the conditions for the academic certificate are that all the data contained in it are correct, and that the competent authority decides that it is issued by a legally established entity authorized to issue it, and the draft also stipulates that any academic certificate issued by an unauthorized party shall not be considered in accordance with the conditions specified by it. Law.

The Council approved a federal bill to amend some provisions of Federal Decree-Law No. 14 of 2018 in the matter of the Central Bank and the Organization of Financial Facilities and Activities, which aims to amend some provisions of the Board of Directors of the Central Bank, by naming one or more vice-presidents from among the members of the Board of Directors in the Federal Decree The members of the Chairman of the Board of Directors shall have the power to issue a decision defining the tasks of his deputies. The articles of the draft law stipulate that the management of the Central Bank shall be assumed by a Board of Directors composed of 7 members, including the Chairman of the Board of Directors and the Governor. It also provides for the appointment of members of the Board of Directors by a federal decree based on the recommendation of the Council of Ministers for a period of 4 years renewable for other similar periods. Members of the Board of Directors as one or more Vice-Chairmen.

For its part, the Council approved a draft federal law to abolish Federal Law No. 17 of 1978 regulating cases and procedures for cassation appeal before the Federal Supreme Court and its amendments, which aims to raise the efficiency of the judicial system in the country and contribute to the development of judicial system systems in line with rapid societal and technical changes .