The Federal National Council will hold its tenth session of the third ordinary session of the seventeenth legislative term, the day after tomorrow, Wednesday, under the chairmanship of the Speaker of the Council, Saqr Ghobash, at the Council’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The session is devoted to memorializing the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed, may his soul rest in peace. The agenda of the session includes a minute of silence for mourning.

The session will also witness a speech by the President of the Council, Vice-Presidents, chairmen of committees and the Secretary-General of the Council.



