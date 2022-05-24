Khalfan Al Naqbi (Abu Dhabi)

The Federal National Council, during its eleventh session of its third regular session of the seventeenth legislative term, which was held yesterday under the chairmanship of His Excellency Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Council in Zayed Hall at the Council headquarters in Abu Dhabi, adopted a number of recommendations during the discussion of the two topics of the policy of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, and the policy of the Sheikh Zayed Program for housing.

During the session, which was attended by His Excellency Suhail bin Muhammad Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, the Council agreed to return the recommendations it adopted on the two general issues to the Committee on Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Public Utilities, to reformulate them in accordance with the discussions of the Council members and the responses of government representatives.

The recommendations adopted by the Council on the subject of the policy of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure dealt with the policy and program sectors, the hydrological database and studies, and sustainable development in the infrastructure sector.

The Council stressed the need to develop specific standards and indicators to control the axial weights of heavy vehicles to protect roads from the negative effects of these weights, with the aim of maintaining road sustainability through the use of modern means such as artificial intelligence, preparing a unified database on infrastructure, roads and dams, and working on archiving Data and information electronically to enable the concerned authorities in times of emergencies, crises and disasters to benefit from them in order to avoid potential risks that they may be exposed to.

Sustainability of all buildings

The recommendations called for the preparation of a unified guideline to maintain the sustainability of all government, commercial and residential buildings, in line with the sustainable development goals of the country 2030, and to establish partnerships with private entities in the sustainability sector to achieve the requirements of the 2030 sustainable development goals in the country, which are “sustainable cities and local communities.” The recommendations adopted by the Council during the discussion of the policy of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program dealt with the sectors of legislation, policies and regulations, partnership and communication, the application of sustainability standards, proactive studies and the electronic population system, proactive studies and the electronic population system, and social initiatives.

Saqr Ghobash in a side of the session

Rules for providing housing assistance

The recommendations demanded the addition of a clause in Cabinet Resolution No. 61 of 2021 AD regarding the executive regulations for the terms and controls of providing housing assistance, to include specifying a period of time for the beneficiary to obtain housing support, whether it is a grant or a loan, from the date of issuing the final approval decision on the application, taking into account Material changes that may occur to the applicant’s data.

It also called for amending the executive regulations regarding the conditions and controls for providing housing assistance with regard to the Sheikh Zayed Housing Program deduction system for housing support to suit the beneficiary’s income and deductions, and to define clear mechanisms regarding the exemption from paying the loan in full, or reducing the housing support premium for those affected by loan owners or those who were unable to Earning a livelihood or those referred to the retirement pension or senior citizens, linking this to a specific period of time to complete these procedures, and increasing the number of housing decisions related to housing grants, in order to meet the needs of this category of eligible people and provide them with a decent life, and raise the ceiling of housing grants in line with the rise in prices Building and construction and high inflation rates in the country, and called for the development of an action plan to implement the Council’s recommendation issued on 4/24/2018 in the third regular session of the fifteenth legislative term, which was approved by the Council of Ministers on 7/2/2019 regarding the policy of the Ministry of Community Development regarding Building the family, especially with the following: Facilitating access to government housing for those who are about to marry and polygamous persons, and reducing the deduction rates for housing financing by restoring the payment period as it was in Previous”.