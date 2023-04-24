Comcast has announced the sudden departure of NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell. A long-time veteran of the company, Shell admitted: “I had an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the company, which I deeply regret.” His exit from the telecommunications company is immediate. Shell had been CEO since 2020 and had led the team that launched NBCUniversal’s streaming service that year, Peacock. After an investigation conducted by an external body, the company has reached a decision it says is “mutual”. This is a delicate moment for the company, with Peacock not taking off in the war between streaming services, now crowded with very powerful players. Peacock currently has just over 20 million paying subscribers, less than a tenth of Netflix but also fewer than competitors born in the same period, such as HBO Max’s 73 million and Disney+’s 116 million. Comcast will report its tax results next Wednesday.