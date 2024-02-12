US President Joe Biden has made disdainful comments about Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in private conversations many times, including calling him a “freak.” The TV channel reported this on February 12 NBC News with reference to sources.

Biden has spoken privately in recent weeks about Netanyahu, a leader he has known for decades, with a frankness that has surprised some people who have heard the comments. <...> His descriptions of his relationship with Netanyahu are peppered with contemptuous references to “that guy.” On at least three recent occasions, Biden called Netanyahu a “freak,” the material says.

Commenting on this information, an official representative of the US National Security Council called the relationship between the two leaders respectful in the public and private spheres. According to him, the head of the White House “made it clear where he disagrees” with his Israeli colleague.

The day before, on February 11, The Washington Post reported, citing sources, that the Biden administration had stopped considering Netanyahu a “productive partner” who could be influenced “at least in private.” According to media reports, this was caused by growing disagreements between the Israeli leadership and Washington. The publication emphasizes that in recent days the United States has expressed dissatisfaction with the unwillingness of the Israeli authorities to make concessions for the release of hostages held by the Palestinian Hamas movement.

Prior to this, on February 9, Biden's deputy national security adviser John Feiner privately admitted that the White House administration's approach to resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict contained a number of mistakes. In his assessment, the American authorities made mistakes at the beginning of the escalation of the conflict between Israel and Palestine. He noted that Washington should have quickly condemned harsh statements by Israeli officials against residents of the Gaza Strip.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when Hamas subjected Israel to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses these conditions.