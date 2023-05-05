He Saturday 29 of April the mexicans were crowned champions of the NBA 2KL Switch Open, this is a

historic victory by becoming the first international expansion team in the NBA 2K League in

win a tournament DOGE Infinite, which has its basis operations in Mexico City and joined the league

in 20223 were imposed–2 envelope you–wolves gaming in a best-of-five-game series to be crowned

champions. DUX Infinitos defeated teams like Pacers Gaming, Lakers Gaming and Celtics Crossover

Gaming on his way to the top prize of $60,000 out of the total $150,000 prize pool.

prizes of SWITCH OPEN.



Power forward Ashton “LowkeyGodlike” Agredano was named tournament MVP after

average 8.2 points and 1.8 rebounds in the seriese of the championship of the first to 21 points.

This is how the results were given so that the team Mexican got the long-awaited championship:

– Game 1: T–Wolves Gaming 21 – DOGE Infinite 15

– Game 2: DOGE Infinite 23 – you–Wolves Gaming 18

– Game 3: T–Wolves Gaming 22 – DOGE Infinite 20

– Game 4: DOGE Infinite 22 – you–Wolves Gaming 19

– Game 5: DOGE Infinite 22 – you–Wolves Gaming 19

The Coinbase NBA 2K League 3v3 SWITCH OPEN consisted of all 25 NBA 2K League teams and all 16 Community Teams that won a spot at through tournament qualifying events or

selected by the league. The SWITCH OPEN tournament stages included:

– April 4-7 SWITCH OPEN Group Play (remote)

– April 10: SWITCH OPEN Closed Qualifying Event (Remote)

– April 11 to 14SWITCH OPEN Group Play (remote)

– April 18-21 SWITCH OPEN Bracket Play (remote)

– April 26-29 SWITCH OPEN Bracket Play (District E, Washington, DC)



The 2023 competition continues May 5-6 with the Coinbase NBA 2KL 3v3 STEAL OPEN Following of the NBA 2K League 3v3 Playoffs from May 10 to 13. We invite you to closely follow the reigning NBA 2KL champion, to find out the latest news,