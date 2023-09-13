According to Steam 250which classifies the 250 best games and the 100 worst games in Steamthe latest installment of the basketball series 2K Sports has landed squarely at number 2 on their list of the 100 worst.

The page of Steam of the game indicates that it currently has “overwhelmingly negative” reviews, with only 11% of the more than 2,800 reviews submitted being rated positive.

Most criticism focuses on the fact that the version for PC of NBA 2K24 It is based on the versions of the game for PS4 and Xbox Oneinstead of the versions for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

This means that not only is the game less visually impressive than the last-gen console versions, but it also lacks certain modes, including MyNBA, The Wand has a smaller open world mode MyCareer.

“Extremely disappointed with the amount of effort put into this game,” says a review by user King of RIPs. “I have both the edition for Xbox Series X/S like the edition for PC and with the amount of features they have in the console edition, they could have made a version for PC next generation.” “The gameplay and animations are the same as previous versions,” says a review by user akuzi. “Once again, only the current generation version is available for PCwhich I don’t understand.” “To top it off,” adds user Skoardy, “the segments of 2KTV Before every game they are happily bragging about how wonderful the story element is in MyCareer…for the next generation version.”

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: What a sad and disappointing thing, and I’m not a fan of NBA2K. I hope they fix this with updates soon.