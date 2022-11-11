Raise The Game is the program of Foot Locker which, from 2020, celebrates the people, places and institutions across Europe committed to promoting the culture of basketball. A culture that expresses itself in a thousand different ways, from collecting sneakers to playing on the pitch. Or compete in NBA 2K23! NBA2K23 – Raise The Game it is the first official tournament trying to bring the stars and stripes basketball around Europe, using Foot Locker stores as a meeting place.

Created in collaboration with the NBA, the NBA2K23 – Raise The Game tournament will stop in three Italian cities: Milan, Marcianise and Rome for three days of esports and basketball.

The poster of NBA2K23 – Raise The Game

Here are the planned stages and the ambassadors who will animate the evening:

Milan November 12, 18.00 – 20.00 @Foot Locker Corso Buenos Aires 17 with Merrino and Nezak

November 12, 18.00 – 20.00 @Foot Locker Corso Buenos Aires 17 with Merrino and Nezak Marcianise November 19, 18.00 – 20.00 @Foot Locker CC Campania, Località Aurno 29, with Merrino

November 19, 18.00 – 20.00 @Foot Locker CC Campania, Località Aurno 29, with Merrino RomeNovember 20, 18.00 – 20.00 @Foot Locker Via del Corso 745 with Dario Moccia

Rise the Game is a path aimed at improve the basketball infrastructure in various European metropolises, including Paris, London, Barcelona and Milan, created in collaboration with the NBA, which saw the activation of various basketball courts – including the Milanese pitch of Viale Lazio – and the involvement of a series of local talent, including visual artists, youth teams, players and local organizations, to understand the needs of each community and provide the necessary assistance to improve competitive activity in the coming years.

The novelty of this year is that this path also enriches one part online and, of course, the vehicle to reach most people is NBA 2K23. For this reason we have chosen to organize a series of challenges in December, from Monday 5 to Sunday 18, and during the final day of the event the three winners will be announced, each of which will receive a voucher of a maximum value. € 500 to spend in Foot Locker stores.

But not only that, one will also be organized night live on Twitch which will also retrace the highlights of the tournament, highlighting the most noteworthy actions and presenting the most deserving players.

The tournament is open to all, it will be enough to sign up through the dedicated section on the site www.raisethegame.it.