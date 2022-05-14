The star guard of the chicago bulls, Zach LaVinewill undergo a surgery in his left knee, according to journalist Shams Charania of The Athletic portal.

LaVine, was suffering from discomfort in his joint throughout the NBA campaign, and various doctors in different check-ups assured that there was nothing wrong with his knee, but finally, with the season over, he will undergo a major surgical intervention to eliminate said discomfort.

The report added that LaVine is expected to make a full recovery and be ready for the 2022/2023 season, which will start next October, that is, in about 5 months.

Are you going or staying?

The 27-year-old is coming off a season in which he averaged 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 38.9 percent shooting from 3-point range, 47.6 shooting from the field, and 85.3 free throw shooting.

Zach Lavine ends his contract with the Bulls this summer, and will become a free agent, being one of the most sought-after and persecuted by the 30 teams in the league.

With these numbers, he helped Chicago qualify for the playoffs as sixth in the Eastern Conference, being selected for the second consecutive year to the All-Star Game.

The Bulls’ appearance this year in the playoffs was their first since the 2016/2017 campaign, when they also fell in the first round, back then against the Boston Celtics, and recently against the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks.