Against all odds, the Philadelphia 76ers gave the surprise this Tuesday in the NBA, by defeating the brooklyn nets by a final score of 106-115, in a match in which they did not have their main stars.

Without Joel Embiid due to a sprained left foot James Harden for a distended foot, and without Tyrese Maxey Due to a fracture, Philadelphia managed to beat the Nets, who did have their best players.

In the absence of the Sixers leaders, Tobias Harris he took a step forward, and left with 24 points, the top scorer of the game, followed by De’Anthony Melton with 22, as well as a valuable double-double by Paul Reed with 19 points and 10 rebounds, and Georges Niang with 16 points, both from the substitute bench.

They cut the streak

Turning to the performance of the Nets, who did have Kevin Durant, Kyrie IrvingY Ben Simmonsthe Brooklyn franchise was again in evidence, also seeing its streak of 2 wins in a row cut short.

Irving was the best basket player for the New Yorkers with 23 points, Durant followed him with 20 points, 5 rebounds and 5 assists, while Simmons contributed a very complete game of 11 points, 11 assists, 7 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 blocks, although nothing of this was enough.

With this result, Philadelphia remains in seventh position in the Eastern Conference with a record of 9 wins and 8 losses, and the Nets are tenth with 8 wins and 10 losses.