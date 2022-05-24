Andrey Kirilenko became the first player of Russian nationality to be chosen in the Draft, when the Utah Jazz he selected him in the 24th position of the first round in 1999.

It was here that his outstanding NBA career began, where he had the opportunity to become one of the best 2-way players, that is, both offensively and defensively.

Andrei was a small forward, playing the first 10 years of his career with the Jazz before playing for minnesota timberwolves Y Brooklyn Nets in his last 2 years.

shining defender

At 2.06 meters and just over 100 kilograms, Andrei Kirilenko could defend any position on the court, which is why he became recognized as one of the best defenders, being chosen in the Best Defensive Quintet of the League in 2006.

In the same way, he was selected twice to the second Defensive Quintet of the NBA, in addition to having been chosen once to play the All-Star Game in 2004.

We recommend you read

Kirilenko throughout his career, averaged 11.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.8 blocks, and 1.4 steals per night, pretty decent numbers to have competed at the highest level of basketball for 12 years.