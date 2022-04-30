so that a head coach of the NBA, the best league in basketball in the world, have stability in your position, you need to be successful, and this has been achieved over the years by a diverse number of strategists.

To mention a few, we will start with Pat Rileywho was 9 years coach of Los Angeles Lakerswhere he won 4 championships, and years later he spent 11 years in Florida, directing the Miami Heat, where he won one more.

Don Nelsonanother legend of the benches on the courts, was 11 years head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks, and further back, we have Auerbach Networkwho was coach of the Boston Celtics for 16 years, achieving one of the greatest dynasties in history, with 9 championship titles, 8 of them consecutive.

heavy weights

Then we will put jerry sloan, who has the second place of all time in more uninterrupted years coaching the same team, lasting 23 years with the Utah Jazz, with whom he played 2 finals, losing both to the Chicago Bulls of Michael JordanScottie Pippen, and Phil Jackson on the bench.

The absolute record was set by Gregg Popovich, still coach of the San Antonio Spurswho in the 2019/2020 campaign, reached 24 straight seasons with the Texan team, leaving behind Sloan’s mark of 23 with the Jazz.

Currently, Popovich has the record in 26 seasons with the Spurs, something that seems difficult to overcome, being also the coach with the most victories in the history of the NBA, with 1,344 games won, also holding 5 champion titles3 Coach of the Year awards, widely regarded as one of the greatest coaches of all time, with the Hall of Fame waiting for him, once he retires.

We recommend you read

Of the current coaches, only Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat has any chance of matching or surpassing what Popovich did with the Spurs, having recently completed his 14th season as head of the Florida team at the age of 51, having started at 38, and already have 3 titles with the franchise.