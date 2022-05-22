Since the award began to be given to the Defensive Player of the Year In the 1982/1983 season, only 2 players who play point guard have won this award in the NBA.

The first to do so was Gary Payton for the Seattle SuperSonics in 1996, and it took 26 years for another point guard to achieve it, after the recent appointment of Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics.

But speaking specifically of Payton, one of the most brilliant defenders of all time, he has an outstanding record, which looks a bit difficult to beat.

The Glove

Nicknamed ‘The Glove’ (the glove), due to his ability to steal balls, he has the record for the most selections to the NBA’s Best Defensive Quintet with a total of 9, a record he shares with Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant and Kevin Garnett.

However, Gary Payton stands out from the rest, because he is the only player of them and of all history, to have been chosen 9 consecutive times to the first defensive quintet.

Scottie Pippen, legendary player of the Chicago Bulls, who marked an era with Michael Jordan, Dennis Rodman, and coach Phil Jackson, is the one who falls shortest to Payton, with 8 selections in a row.