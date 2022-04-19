Since the foundation of the National Basketball Association (NBA), considered the best basketball league in the world, has seen dozens of legendary players parade through its courts, who in one way or another have left their mark on the court.

There are several ‘record men’ in the league’s history books, to name a few, Wilt Chamberlin, Michael Jordan, bill russellamong many others.

However, there is a player, a legend like all the previous ones, who distinguished himself by being recognized as the best in the NBA on the greatest number of occasions, leaving the bar very high.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

This brilliant pivot, who dazzled during his time with the Milwaukee Bucks and later in Los Angeles Lakersdominated the 70’s in individual matters in addition to a title won with the Bucks, and the 80’s in the collective, winning 5 more championships with the Angelenos, to retire with 6 rings in total.

Abdul-Jabbar was awarded the prize for 6-time regular season MVPa record that since 1980, which was the last year he won it, remains intact.

42 years have passed, and his record has not been touched, with Michael Jordan being the closest he has stayed, with 5 MVP awards, while Wilt Chamberlain and LeBron James follow him with 4 awards each.