In the suffered triumph in extra time of los angeles lakers Over the new york knicks in it Madison Square GardenLeBron James shone again, making double history in the NBA, in his already legendary career.

James finished with 28 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds playing 43 minutes, becoming the first player in league history to post a triple-double in his 20th season or later.

On the other hand, James outperformed Steve Nash in the fourth position of all time in assists, reaching 10 thousand 338, achieving a new milestone in his career, while the day arrives for him to surpass a record that seems inevitable that he will surpass, the one for the most points scored in the regular season.

Matter of time

With his 28 points in the victory against the Knicks, LeBron was only 89 points away from surpassing the 38,327 points of the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbarand become the new top scorer of all time.

It is only a matter of time before LeBron James breaks one of the records that seemed most impossible to beat, one that Abdul-Jabbar appropriated in April 1984, in turn surpassing the legendary wilt chamberlainthe year in which James was born, but until the month of December on the 30th.

Considering his career PPG average of 27.2 PPG, James could top Abdul-Jabbar on Thursday, February 9 against the Milwaukee Bucks playing in Los Angeles.

However, if we take LeBron’s average points per game this season, which is 30.2 per game, he could become the all-time leading scorer on February 7 against LeBron. Oklahoma City Thunder also in Los Angeles, so in any case it will be a matter of days to see James reach a new mark in his brilliant career, which already has a place in the Hall of Fame reserved for him once he decides to retire.