The boston celtics they are, with a quarter of the regular season already completed, the best team in the nba, both by balance of victories and defeats, as well as by statistics, style of play and spectacularity.

Their victory percentage is 81.8 percent, they have completed an almost perfect month of November with fourteen wins and only two losses.

They are leaders in scoring with an average of over 121 points, and the NBA team that leads the percentage of success in three-pointers, field goals and free throws.

What are these getting? Joe Mazzulla’s Celtics It is almost completely devoid of negative criticism, beyond those who stop the euphoria claiming that this rhythm cannot be maintained for an entire season.

This is not the opinion of an authoritative voice like that of Brian Scalabrine, one of the most beloved players by the Garden stands and who currently analyzes each game for local Boston television.

“This team has a marked path, and it is the Eastern Conference finals against the Milwaukee Bucks, and possibly repeat in the Finals,” said a Scalabrine who blindly trusts his team in conversation with EFE.

