The legend of the Warriors and Hall of Famer from the NBA Alvin Attles died yesterday at the age of 87, according to information provided on Wednesday by the franchise for which he played for 11 seasons since 1960.

According to the criteria of

In the last of those 11 seasons, 1970-1971, Attles took over as player and coach, a position he held until 1983, winning an NBA ring in 1975.

His number ’16’ hangs from the ceiling of the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Golden State Warriors mourn the loss of franchise legend Alvin Attles

“Alvin leaves behind a profound legacy in the world of basketball and in the Bay Area community, but especially as a family man and human being. We mourn his loss with his wife, Wilhelmina, his son Alvin“and all those who knew and loved him,” the Warriors said in a statement.

Alvin was selected by the Warriors, then based in Philadelphia, during the 1960 draft. Two years later, he experienced the franchise’s move to the San Francisco Bay Area.

During his 11 seasons as a player he averaged 8.9 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

After another 13 seasons as coach, Alvin remained on the Warriors payroll in various capacities until his death yesterday.

EFE