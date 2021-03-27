NBA



Wagner makes his debut with the Celtics, Schröder wins with Lakers



Dennis Schröder moves to the basket.

Photo: dpa / Mark J. Terrill





Munich Dennis Schröder and the Los Angeles Lakers have ended their negative streak after four consecutive defeats. Moritz Wagner meanwhile celebrated his debut with his new employer Boston Celtics.

<br /> <br />



The Los Angeles Lakers around national player Dennis Schröder have ended their negative series without superstar LeBron James in the professional basketball league NBA. After four defeats in a row since the failure of the key player, the champions beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 100-86. The Lakers (29:17) are still fourth in the West.

Schröder from Brunswick was the second best thrower of the game with 17 points, and he also scored five rebounds, seven assists and four steals in just under 32 minutes of play. The team needed this victory, said Schröder: “Everyone was committed, we risked everything. That is what it will be about.”

Montrezl Harrell was the top scorer of the game with 24 points. The Allstars James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (calf) are currently unavailable for the Lakers. Isaiah Hartenstein, who moved to Cleveland from the Denver Nuggets, was not yet on the line-up.

Moritz Wagner was already allowed to work for his new employer, Boston Celtics, and celebrated a successful debut. His first attempt, a three from the corner, landed successfully in the basket. Overall, Wagner, who had only been traded by the Washington Wizards to the Chicago Bulls and then directly to the Celtics on Thursday, scored three points and five rebounds at 122: 114 at the Milwaukee Bucks in 9:35 minutes.

<glomex-player data-integration-id="eexbs16k9vc3v6z" act="initially-hidden"/></p> <p> <glomex-player data-integration-id="eexbs16k9vc3v6z" act="initially-hidden" style="padding-right: 6rem;padding-left: 6rem;"/></p> <p>

Maxi Kleber lost with the Dallas Mavericks without superstar Luka Doncic (back problems) against the Indiana Pacers 94: 109 and did not get more than three points and six rebounds in 32 minutes.

(old / sid)