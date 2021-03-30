NBA



Wagner loses with Celtics on fan return – Theis makes debut for Chicago



San Francisco Moritz Wagner loses with the Celtics against the New Orleans Pelicans. For the first time since March 8, 2020, fans can again enter the arena in Boston. Daniel Theis, meanwhile, has to admit defeat to the Golden State Warriors on his debut in the Bulls jersey.

National basketball player Daniel Theis suffered a defeat on his debut for the Chicago Bulls in the North American professional league NBA. The Bulls lost 102-116 at the Golden State Warriors. Theis, who left the Boston Celtics last week after almost four years, contributed six points, three assists and two rebounds in around 22 minutes of play.

Moritz Wagner, who had moved from Chicago to Boston in return, lost with his new employer in the first game in front of home fans since the beginning of the corona pandemic. At 109: 115 against the New Orleans Pelicans, the German national player got one point, one assist and two rebounds in around four minutes of play.

Around 2000 spectators were allowed into the arena wearing masks for the first time since March 8, 2020, which was thus twelve percent full. “I occasionally see fans on the street, but not here, it was very emotional,” said Celtics coach Brad Stevens after the game.

Wagner and Theis’ national team colleague Maximilian Kleber celebrated a 127-106 win against Oklahoma City Thunder with the Dallas Mavericks. Kleber scored six points, two assists and eight rebounds in around 22 minutes, the best thrower was Luka Doncic (25 points). Isaiah Hartenstein lost with the Cleveland Cavaliers 75: 114 at Utah Jazz and contributed five points, seven assists and 14 rebounds.

Also thanks to a triple double from Russel Westbrook (35 points, 21 assists, 14 rebounds), the Washington Wizards won without Isaac Bonga 132: 124 against the Indiana Pacers.

