In a thrilling match finale, the Toronto Raptors They ended up defeating 115-117 the Houston Rocketswith an outstanding presentation of Pascal Siakam.

The veteran of 6 seasons in the NBA, was the best man for the Canadian team, with 29 points, 12 rebounds, 7 assists, 3 steals and a block, in 40 minutes of play.

Nevertheless, Gary Trent Jr.who also stood out with 26 points, with 5 of 8 triples, was responsible for giving the victory to the Raptors, scoring a layup and leaving 4.8 seconds of the game, with the Rockets falling short in their attempt to respond.

remarkable effort

A few months ago, the Raptors were not even in the play in, and today, they have secured their place in the playoffs directly, being fifth in the East, with a record of 48 wins and 33 losses, with a current streak of 3 wins. followed.

For the Rockets, Kevin Porter Jr. he excelled with 35 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 steals, followed by Josh Christopher, who added 20 points, 5 rebounds, and 4 assists from the substitutes bench.

The Rockets have lost 6 games in a row, and are last in the West, with a record of 20 wins and 61 losses.