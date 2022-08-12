





The NBA and NBA Players Association (NBPA) announced Thursday that the North American Basketball League will retire the No. Bill Russell, player who was 11 times NBA champion and pioneer in the struggle for civil rights for blacks in the United States. Russell died on July 31 at the age of 88.

This is the first time the league has retired an athlete’s jersey. Until now, only the teams retired the shirts of the big names of their franchises. Russell has his jersey retired by the Boston Celtics.

“Bill Russell’s unparalleled success on the court and his pioneering civil rights activism deserves to be honored in a unique and historic way,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. “Permanently retiring his number 6 on every NBA team represents that Bill’s transcendent career will always be recognized.”

NPBA President Tamila Tremaglio said it was an honor reserved for one of the greatest champions to ever play in the NBA. “Bill’s actions on and off the court through the course of his life have helped shape generations of players for the better, and for that, we are forever grateful. But we are proud to continue the celebration of his life and his legacy in the league.”

Shirts with the number 6 can only be used by players who already play with this number. No other athlete from any team may choose this number. In the 2022/2023 season, 13 players are listed with jersey number 6: David Durke, Jalen McDaniels, Alex Caruso, Hamidou Diallo, Kenyon Martin Jr, LeBron James, Luca Vildoza, Jordan McLaughlin, Quentin Grimes, Jaylin Williams, Keon Johnson, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Kristaps Porzingis.

Bill Russell

Bill Russell is considered one of the best players of all time. The center was an Olympic champion in 1956 and played 13 seasons for the Boston Celtics, between 1956 and 1969, and won 11 titles, eight of them consecutive (1956-1966). He was also the first black coach in the NBA and major leagues, taking over the Celtics in 1966, and in 1968 and 1969 he won titles as both coach and player. He also coached the Seattle Supersonics and Sacramento Kings.

Russell has won five Most Valuable Player (MVP) awards, has been a 12-time All Star, and an 11-time NBA team named. Four times, Russell won the best rebounder award and finished second in the league in rebounds (21,620) and rebounds per game (22.5) in the regular season. His point average was 15.1, but his main characteristic was defense and leadership on the court. Some current stats, like blocks, weren’t counted when Russell started his career.

In 2009, the NBA Finals Most Valuable Player award was named after Bill Russell.

Russell’s impact was also felt off the court in the fight for the values ​​of equality, respect and inclusion. He suffered from racism from fans of his own team, the Boston Celtics, who came to invade and vandalize his home.

The pivot marched for civil rights alongside Reverend Martin Luther King Jr and was steadfast in his belief that all people should be treated with dignity. In 2010, he received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest honor that can be bestowed on a civilian in the United States.

Bill Russell’s death was mourned by, among others, athletes such as Michael Jordan, Lebron James, Magic Johnson and Kareen Abdul Jabbar, by two former US presidents: Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, and by President Joe Biden.







