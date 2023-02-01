The NBA game scheduled for this Wednesday between the Detroit Pistons and the Washington Wizardshas been canceled due to a Ice storm which interestingly, is not affecting any of the aforementioned franchises.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the ice storm developing in dallas texashas not allowed the Pistons to fly home and host the game against the Wizards.

“The National Basketball Association game scheduled for tonight between the Washington Wizards and the Detroit Pistons has been postponed. Due to severe weather conditions in the Dallas area, the Pistons have not been able to fly back to Detroit after their game Monday at the American Airlines Center. The date of the rescheduled match will be announced at a later date.”, reads the official statement of the league.

The ESPN report added that the Detroit team spent 7 hours stranded at the Dallas airport on Tuesday, until they had to return to the hotel, being only one of the thousands of people affected by the hundreds of canceled flights.

The Pistons are in Dallas because they faced the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, January 30, a game they lost, being their second consecutive loss after also losing against the Houston Rockets

Currently the Detroit Pistons are at the bottom of the general table of the Eastern Conference, with a record of 13 wins and 39 losses, the second worst record in the entire NBA, only above the 12-38 of the Rockets, who are last of the Western Conference.