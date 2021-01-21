NBA



Theis-Gala is not enough for Celtics to win – eleven new corona cases





Boston’s Daniel Theis (l) in action against Julius Randle (M) from the New York Knicks.

Despite an outstanding performance by Daniel Theis, the Boston Celtics lost the top game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Theis did not start again at 109: 117 on Wednesday evening (local time), but was on the field for 27 minutes and scored 23 points.

There were also ten rebounds and a template. Because Joel Embiid on the other hand had 42 points, it was not enough for the third in the duel with the first of the Eastern Conference for the ninth win of the season.

“I can hardly wait until we have everyone back 100 percent,” said 28-year-old Theis. “We have a deep bank, we have a really good team. Now, with Kemba (Walker) and everyone else back, we can play Celtics basketball. ”At the Celtics, numerous professionals were recently banned from playing. They were on an NBA list that lists players who either tested positive for the coronavirus or are considered a contact for someone who tested positive.

Maxi Kleber is still on this list. In the fifth game without the national player, the Dallas Mavericks won after three defeats in a row against the Indiana Pacers 124: 112.

The Brooklyn Nets suffered a defeat against the Cleveland Cavaliers after two extra times in their first game with the full line-up of their new superstar trio of Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant and James Harden. The game ended 135: 147.

The NBA canceled two more games. The games Portland Trail Blazers – Memphis Grizzlies (Wednesday) and Washington Wizards – Milwaukee Bucks (Friday) will not take place due to Corona guidelines. The wizards around the German national players Moritz Wagner and Isaac Bonga are affected for the sixth time. A total of 17 games had to be postponed this season.

As the league announced, 502 players have been tested since January 13, there were eleven new cases in the back row.

