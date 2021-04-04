NBA



Theis celebrates first victory in the Bulls jersey



Chicago After moving from the Boston Celtics to the Chicago Bulls, the German national basketball player Daniel Theis clinched his first NBA win with his new team.

National basketball player Daniel Theis celebrated his first victory in the fourth appearance after moving within the North American professional league NBA to the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls prevailed against title candidate Brooklyn Nets in their own hall on Sunday 115: 107, while Theis, who was signed by the Boston Celtics, showed his best performance so far in the new jersey with ten points.

The outstanding player at Chicago was Nikola Vucevic, who was also brought in shortly before the trade deadline. The Montenegrin, number one in the center position ahead of Theis, had 22 points and 13 rebounds. As the top scorer with the Bulls, Zach Lavine scored three points more.

Chicago is in tenth place with 20 wins and 28 defeats in the Eastern Conference, which entitles them to participate in the qualifying games for the play-offs. Brooklyn (34:16), who played without James Harden and Kevin Durant (both still ailing) and had their best thrower in Kyrie Irving (24 points), is second.

