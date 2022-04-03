The Golden State Warriors achieved an epic comeback against Utah Jazzwhom they ended up defeating 107-111, in a supreme collective effort by those led by Steve Kerr.

Klay Thompson He looked like in his best times, scoring 36 points, with 14 of 28 in field goals, and 8 of 17 in free throws, followed by the third-year shooting guard in the NBA, jordan poolewho added 31 points, 6 assists and 6 rebounds.

The 26 points scored by both Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley for the Jazz were of no use, nor was Rudy Gobert’s monstrous double-double with 14 points and 20 rebounds.

Historical data

According to what was released by the ESPN Stats & Info site, the Warriors lost by 16 points with 7 minutes and 54 seconds remaining in the last period.

To this day, Golden State had a record of zero wins and 432 losses when trailing by 16 points with less than 8 minutes left in the game in the last 25 seasons.

Now they are 1 won and 432 lost after the comeback against the Jazz, who by the way have lost a game that they were winning by more than 20 points, for the third time this season.