Old dragons that are no longer as scary as they used to be, but remain a real suggestion. And rampant young people who may not rock the world, but who exhibit the charm of the new that is advancing. The NBA transfer market, starting from Italian midnight between Friday 30 June and Saturday 1 July, is not one of the epochal ones, as available names, but it still has its reason. It will make the fans of the 30 teams dream and despair, combined with the parallel exchange market. Here are the best players whose contract is about to expire, who could therefore change shirts. Warnings: the ranking takes into account three factors: the absolute value, the appeal to the media/fans, the ability to “shift” team results as well as personal figures.