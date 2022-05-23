The 2012/2013 NBA season was underway, when Los Angeles Lakers they had in their squad, the legendary Kobe Bryantin addition to the brilliant base Steve Nashone of the most dominant pivots of the moment Dwight Howardand Spanish Pau Gasol.

Needless to say, expectations were high that season, having the kind of talent they had, with practically every one of the aforementioned players having their place secured in the Hall of Fame (Kobe and Nash already entered).

However, they fell short in their aspirations, finishing with a record of 45 wins and 37 losses, in seventh place in the Western Conference, penultimate place to advance to the postseason.

They were outmatched

Although they reached the playoffs, they faced the powerful San Antonio Spurs of Tim Duncan, Manu Ginóbili, Tony Parker, led by the legend of Gregg Popovich, who were second in the West that year, with 58 wins and 24 losses.

The Spurs were too much of a team for the Lakers, who were led by Mike D’Antoni that year, and 4 games were enough to sweep the Angelenos, who couldn’t do much against their rivals.

It should be noted that Kobe Bryant, who averaged 27.3 points that season, could not play any game in that series against the Spurs, due to an injury in which his Achilles tendon ruptured, ending the aspirations of the Californians.