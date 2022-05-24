There is no doubt that when the figure is correct, anything can happen in the NBA, and that has been reflected in the hiring of Tim Connelly by the minnesota timberwolveswho will make him their new president of operations.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the T-Wolves have ‘robbed’ the Denver Nuggets your president of operations, making him an offer of 40 million dollars for 5 years.

This contract will make Connelly one of the highest-paid executives in the league, and will aim to continue to grow the franchise, which has young talent like Karl Anthony-Towns, Anthony Edwards and D’Angelo Russell, whom he must surround with the right pieces in order to lead them to success.

According to Wojnarowski, the governor of the Nuggets, Josh Croenkewould have made Connelly a multimillion-dollar offer, but one that didn’t top that of the Timberwolves.

“My family and I couldn’t be more excited to join the Timberwolves organization. I appreciate Glen, Becky, Marc and Alex’s confidence in me to lead this organization and can’t wait to get to work building an elite franchise that our fans can continue to be proud of.“Connelly said in a statement.

During his almost 10 years of management with the Denver Nuggets Tim Connelly became one of the best scouts in the NBA, talent evaluator, and negotiators, being the one who chose Nikola Jockic in position 41 of the 2016 Draft, who is currently a 2-time Most Valuable Player in the league, 4-time All Star, and times chosen for the Best Quintet in the league.