The Minnesota Timberwolves they kept the last ticket to the playoffs of the present season of the nbaafter prevailing tonight by a score of 120-95 against oklahoma thunder in the play-off stage.

With this victory, the Timberwolves qualified for the postseason by entering as the eighth seed in the Western Conderencywhere they will face each other in the first round of the playoffs against Denver Nuggets.

After they lost last Tuesday in Los Angeles against the LakersMinnesota was facing its last chance to avoid a big flop in a season where they invested a lot of money.

The star Rudy Gobert he returned from his injury for the decisive game and, with 21 points and 10 rebounds, formed a great duo with Karl Anthony Townswhich ended with 28 units.

The Timberwolves will repeat their presence in the playoffs for the first time since 2004 while the Thunderwho face their third consecutive absence.