In a match between the 2 Florida teams in the NBA, the Orlando Magic prevailed 114-126 over Miami Heatwith a great collective effort from the young talents of the team led by Jamahl Mosley.

The Magic’s top scorer was Wendell Carter Jr.who posted a double-double of 27 points and 11 rebounds, while the favorite for the Rookie of the Year award, Paolo Bancherowas close to the triple-double for the cause of Orlando.

Banchero, the first pick in the Draft last year, continues to show why he was the Magic’s board of directors’ choice by deploying his game to the fullest, contributing 17 points, 10 rebounds and 9 assists.

Franz Wagner was another standout for Orlando, with 17 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, followed by Markelle Fultz, who added 12 points, 8 assists, 4 rebounds, 2 blocks and 2 steals.

Help also came from the substitute bench for the Magic, with 16 points, 5 rebounds, 4 rebounds and 4 steals from jalen suggsand another 16 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists from Cole Anthony.

Jimmy Butler was the most outstanding for the Heat led by Erik Spolestra, with 38 points and 5 rebounds, although it was of little use for Miami, which is seventh in the Eastern Conference in play-in zone, while Orlando is thirteenth in the East.