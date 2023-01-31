The surprise of Monday’s day in the NBA was given by Orlando Magicdefeating the powerful Philadelphia 76ers as visitors 119-109, behind a great game of Paolo Banchero.

The first selection of draft of 2022 He once again demonstrated his talent, recording a great game of 29 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, one steal, one block, 11 of 22 from the field, 3 of 5 from 3-point range, and 4 of 5 from free throws. .

Brothers Wagner, Mortiz Y Franzadded 22 and 19 points respectively, Moritz’s 22 coming off the bench, while Markelle Fultz added a double-double of 12 points, 10 assists and 3 steals.

they ruin the party

This upset victory for Florida ruined what would have been the eighth straight victory for the Sixers, who had the longest streak in the league today.

After adding 47 points in last year’s win over the Denver Nuggets, Joel Embiid finished with 30 points, 11 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks against the Magic to lead Philadelphia, while James Harden added 17 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists.

We recommend you read

This result leaves the Sixers in third position in the Eastern Conference, with a record of 32 wins and 17 losses, and the Magic ended their streak of 2 straight losses, and remains in thirteenth place in the East with 20 wins and 31 lost.