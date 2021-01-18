Facundo Campazzo continues to walk the path of adaptation in the NBA. Slowly, he shows his potential and at times it seems that teammates and staff begin to trust him. However, his coach at Denver Nuggets, Michael Malone, was in charge of making it clear that there will be no substantial modification of the plan he has in mind for the Argentine.

“Unlike what has happened to him in his other teams, in Argentina, in Real Madrid, he is not going to have the ball in his hands for 40 minutes. This is not how our team is conceived,” explained the coach after the fall with Utah (105-109).

In that game, Campazzo played 11 minutes (close to his season average, which is 12.2) and contributed 5 points, 2 assists and 1 rebound, offering himself once again as a reliable option in that strange role that he has been granted. Malone as a shooter from the corners.

But it is worth taking the phrase of the Nuggets coach to evaluate and contextualize the Argentine’s situation with respect to what it was in that past that Malone himself brought up.

It is clear that the Cordovan will not be able to have the prominence that he had in his last days in Madrid and even less in the national team. In Denver, he’s the team’s third baseman behind the more than correct Monte Morris and there are two stars the team revolves around: starting point guard Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic.

However, it is worth traveling a little further back in time to interpret whether Campazzo really lived playing with the ball in his hands.

It is correct that in the Selection he is the owner of the organization of the game. A parallel could be established: with the Argentine jersey, he is the Murray of the team and has Luis Scola his Jokic.

However, and with the exception that in FIBA ​​basketball 40 total minutes are played and not 48 as in the NBA (each quarter lasts 10 minutes instead of 12), despite Malone having said that phrase in an exaggerated way it is the less wrong to assert that the Argentine arrived in the NBA with those driving minutes on top.

Not even in the 2019 China World Cup, in which he broke it and ended up convincing several who had been studying him in the United States, was it like that.

The Cordoba player played an average of 29.2 minutes in the contest. It is clear that almost everything passed through his hands: he threw an average of 10 shots per day and gave almost 8 assists per night. To that we must add those passes that did not end in the basket.

However, going back a bit more to the seed of this generation (first tournament without Manu Ginobili, Carlos Delfino or Chapu Nocioni), the Americup 2017, it is seen that Campazzo played in that contest 24.7 minutes per game. With an essential detail: in that contest Scola did not play due to injury and, even so, the full weight of the minutes did not fall on Facundo.

What happened, meanwhile, at Real Madrid, the other team that Malone mentioned with his own name?

Well, in his second spell with the white team, since he returned from his loan in Murcia (mid-2017) to the 10 games he played for the ACB League this season, Campazzo averaged no more than 22 minutes.

With another detail nothing less: in the first of those campaigns he shared a team with Luka Doncic himself, who was the true owner of the team.

And he did not even change his prominence in terms of the shots taken, he did not become more goalscorer or more assistor in the absence of the Slovenian. He just happened to take about 2 more pitches than when he was playing with Doncic and to give one more assist.

What does this make clear? With another star or with him as a figure, the team was always first: there was no statistically significant difference. Yes, of course, in ascendancy on the court.

But Campazzo played the same thing with Luka and without him: he always averaged between 9 and 11 points and in the last season playing with today’s Dallas man, Facundo was just the team’s sixth leading scorer, behind Doncic himself, Jaycee Carroll, Rudy Fernández, Sergio Llull and Trey Thompkins.

Taking the 2017-18 Euroleague, which he won with the European still in the team, in it the Argentine base averaged 24 points during the regular phase (he was injured before the Final Four that culminated in the title) and scored even less: 8, 4 points, with 4.8 assists. And just three times in 28 games he shot more than 5 times to the basket.

Malone, what he said, could have exaggerated in his attempt to make himself understood; in short, in almost all the attention to the press he has some question about Campazzo.

It is very difficult to think that you do not know the player you have in your hands. For something he agreed to incorporate it. But, if you wanted to explain that you won’t own the team, you didn’t use the best of examples. Campazzo does not need more than 20-25 minutes per game and a leadership that can well be shared – as the coach intends – to carve out a niche in the best league in the world.

