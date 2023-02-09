In the last few hours, some relevant movements have been reported in the NBA, since tomorrow, Thursday, is the last day to carry out transfers, one of them being that of los angeles lakerssending to Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz, and acquiring D’Angelo Russell from the Minnesota Timberwolves, being a 3-team trade, as well as Malik Beasleyand jarred vanderbilt of Jazz.

After this move, Adrian Wojnarowski, renowned ESPN journalist, reported that the Portland Trail Blazers have agreed to trade Josh Hart to the New York Knicks.

In exchange, the New York franchise will be acquiring guard Cam Reddish, Ryan Arcidiacono, Svi Mykhailiuk and a protected 2023 first-round pick.

Josh Hart was selected 30 in the 2017 Draft by the Los Angeles Lakers, where he played 2 seasons, until he was transferred to the New Orleans Pelicans where he spent 3 years, and then moved to the Blazers, where he has played the past 2 seasons.

In 51 games played for the Oregonians so far this season, Hart, 27, has averaged 9.5 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.1 steals, being a player who contributes from various aspects to the team where he is.

As for Reddish, who is the most relevant element that comes to the Blazers, he is a forward who was selected in the tenth position of the 2019 Draft, who played his first 3 years with the atlanta hawksuntil he was traded to the Knicks in the 2021/2022 season, being there until today when he was traded to Portland, having career averages of 10.2 points, 3 rebounds and one steal, with 32.3 percent efficiency on three-pointers .