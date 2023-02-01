After the surprising setback before the Charlotte Hornetsthe Miami Heat returned to victory by defeating as a visitor the cleveland cavaliersin a close meeting on Monday night in the NBA, by a score of 100-97.

Playing 34 minutes, Jimmy Butler he outstandingly contributed 23 points, 5 assists and 3 steals to lead the squad led by Erik Spoelstra, followed by a double-double of 18 points and 11 rebounds from Bam Adebayo.

In this way, Miami has won 5 of the last 7 games, and 4 of the last 5, to stay in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, with a record of 29 wins and 23 losses.

gaming slump

The Heat’s ever-powerful defense managed to stop the Cavaliers’ 2 star guards, Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland, both falling to just 16 points, with the former adding 9 assists and 4 steals.

Jarrett Allen added a double-double of 14 points, 11 rebounds, and Evan Mobley he added 19 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists, but the Cavaliers came up short.

Cleveland, which started the regular season in a spectacular way, has lost power over the weeks, however, they remain in the direct qualifying zone for the postseason, with a record of 31 wins and 22 losses, in fifth place in the Eastern Conference .