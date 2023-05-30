NBA | The Miami Heat defeated the Boston Celtics in the deciding game, will face the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals

Miami advanced to the NBA finals with match wins 4–3.

Basketball In the NBA, the Miami Heat have defeated the Boston Celtics by 103-84 points in the final series of the Eastern Conference.

Miami advanced to the NBA finals with match wins 4–3. Miami led the series 3–0 until Boston won the next three games.

Miami’s number one names in the decisive seventh game were Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin. Butler scored 28 points and Martin scored 26 points in the match.

Miami will face the Denver Nuggets, who have never won an NBA championship, in the finals. Miami has won the NBA three times.