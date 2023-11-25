NBA | The measure of the coaching legend came full circle – he grabbed the mic in the middle of the game and let the audience hear his praise

The public didn’t take Gregg Popovich’s advice.

of the NBA a coaching legend Gregg Popovich had an exceptional discipline restoration for the San Antonio Spurs fans on the night before Thursday Finnish time, reports, among others, news agency AP and USA Today.

The Los Angeles Clippers had traveled to Texas to visit the Spurs, led by Popovich, 74. The Clippers superstar was on the trip Kawhi Leonard, who played for Spurs from 2011 to 2018. He was involved in bringing the club the NBA championship in the 2013-2014 season, when he was selected as the most valuable player of the finals.

Leonard’s final season with the Spurs was cut short due to injury. For the 2018-2019 season, he moved to the Toronto Raptors, where he spent only one season before moving to the Clippers.

Every time Leonard got the ball on Wednesday night, the Spurs fans erupted into loud boos.

Match at the end of the first half, the head coach of the home team, Popovich, had enough. As the crowd booed Leonard at the free throw line, Popovich grabbed the mic handle to defend his former protégé.

“Would you listen for a moment. Stop booing and let these guys play. That’s not classy, ​​and that’s not how we behave,” Popovich said into the microphone.

The audience fell silent as they listened to the coach’s speech, but a moment later the booing continued even louder.

Popovich commented on the situation after the match.

“Anyone who knows anything about sports knows you shouldn’t annoy a bear,” he said.

The Clippers won the match with a score of 109–102.