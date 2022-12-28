2023 is getting closer and closer, the New Year’s tradition of breaking old things, throwing them out the window to open up to a better future is a timeless classic. Does that apply to NBA franchises as well? There are those who want to break the toy because it doesn’t work and those who intend to enrich it with an additional accessory hoping it will be the winning one, in perspective. The seasonal deadline for exchanges is still far away: February 9, 2023. Yet there is excitement.