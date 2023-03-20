A much needed victory was what they got los angeles lakersby beating Orlando Magic 105-111, with which they get back into the play-in zone, and for which they continue with hopes of getting into the NBA playoffs.

Anthony Davis He once again left a lot to be desired offensively for those led by Darvin Ham, by only scoring 15 points, although dropping 11 rebounds and hitting 4 blocks, shining defensively.

D’Angelo Russell He recovered his best version, adding 18 points and 6 assists, scoring 6 of 12 from the field, 4 of 8 in triples, and 2 of 2 in free throws, however, the figure for the Angelenos came from the bench.

his best night

Austin Reaves, second-year guard, who was not selected in the 2022 Draft, once again demonstrated why the Lakers gave him a chance, and why he is one of LeBron James’s protégés, by standing out as a substitute with 35 points, the most amount of his career, plus 6 rebounds and 6 assists.

With this result, the Lakers are tied with the Minnesota Timberwolves With a record of 35 wins and 37 losses in the play-in zone, there are only 10 games left on the calendar, so they can no longer afford to lose, needing as many victories as possible.

The good news is that everything seems to indicate that the return of Lebron Jameswho has missed 3 weeks with a tendon injury in his foot, is imminent as the club’s head coach Darvin Ham has said he hopes his top figure will be back before the end of the regular season.