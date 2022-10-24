There have been 3 games played for Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA season, and there are already 3 losses in a row, after falling now against the Portland Trail Blazers by final board of 106-104.

Damian Lillardthe Blazers’ star guard, dashed the Lakers’ hopes of their first win of the year, scoring 41 points and a 3-pointer with 12.4 seconds left in the fourth quarter to give Portland a 104-102 lead.

Later LeBron James tied the game for the Lakers with a dunk down the middle of the court leaving 7.7 seconds on the clock, enough for Jerami Grant will score a double that gave the final lead to the Blazers.

In this way, and against all odds, the Blazers have started the 2022/2023 NBA season with an undefeated record of 3 wins and zero losses, after beating the Sacramento Kings, Phoenix Suns, and now the Lakers.

They don’t lift

The Lakers’ project, with Darvin Ham as their new head coach, is still not working, as they still haven’t found a way to win a game, despite the efforts of their 2 main stars, LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

James finished with 31 points, 8 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals and 2 blocks, his second game over 30 points in the 3 games played, while Davis added 22 points, 10 rebounds, 6 blocks, 3 assists, and 2 steals. .

The next commitment for the Lakers will not be easy, taking on the Denver Nuggets next Wednesday, October 26, as visitors.