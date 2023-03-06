los angeles lakers they returned to the path of victory, doing so playing at home, after defeating the Crypto.com Arena to the Golden State Warriorson Sunday in the NBA, and in the second of 5 games in a row in front of his fans.

great match of Anthony Daviswho added his third game of 30 or more points in the last 4 games, finishing with 39 points, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, and 2 blocks, hitting key baskets in the final minutes that kept the Angelenos ahead.

Without Lebron James due to injury, who will not play for at least 3 more weeks, in addition to not having D’Angelo Russell due to a sprained ankle, several players stepped forward, starting with Troy Brown Jr.who contributed 14 points and 8 rebounds, and Jarred Vanderbilt, who added a double-double of 10 points, 13 rebounds and 4 assists.

collective work

On behalf of the Lakers substitute bench, led by Darvin Ham, austin reaves stood out with an efficient record of 16 points, 8 assists, 2 rebounds, one steal and one block, followed by Lonnie Walker IV which added 7 units.

The collective effort of the Lakers, who are fighting in the last month of the regular season to sneak into the postseason, ruined the return of Stephen Curry with the Warriors, who lost just over a month with a ligament injury in the lower part of a leg. of his legs.

Curry’s return wasn’t enough for Golden State to win. Photo: AFP

Last season’s defending champions had their top scorer of the game in Curry, who finished with 27 points, 6 assists, and 5 of 13 on 3-pointers, followed by 22 points and 4 of 10 on 3-pointers from klay thompson.

This result keeps the Warriors in fifth place in the western conferencewith a mark of 34 wins and 31 losses, in a direct qualifying zone for the playoffs, and the Lakers are eleventh in the West, with a mark of 3 wins and 34 losses, half a game away from getting into the play-in zone.