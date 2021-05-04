Facundo Campazzo returned to integrate the starting quintet, exhibited a great performance both offensive and defensive, and even reached his robbery record in what he’s been in the NBA. Nevertheless, they gave him a defensive lesson in the final play of the game that sentenced defeat and left him with a bitter taste.

In the early hours of this Tuesday the Denver Nuggets were defeated before the reigning NBA champion, Los Angeles Lakers, 93-89 in an agonizing final at the Staples Center in California, in another agonizing final regular season game.

The Campazzo team thus ended a streak of five consecutive victories.

In 33m 44s of action on the court, the former Peñarol de Mar del Plata and Real Madrid closed a list with eight assists, five steals, four rebounds and four points (1-2 in free, 2-2 in doubles and 1-4 in triples), in addition to three personal fouls and two losses.

The highest point in Cordoba was in the third quarter, when he added three robberies, two assists no-look (without looking) and seven points, including a tray in the land of giants and a triple.

In the last chapter of the confrontation, the difference in favor of the Lakers became 14 points with six minutes to go. However, in five minutes they put in a scoring burst that dwarfed the disadvantage to only two.

With 11 seconds on the clock, the Argentine guard had in his hands the possibility of turn threes and dream of the epic comeback.

However, he suffered an incredible block from the figure of the night of LA, Anthony Davis (25 points, seven rebounds and 1 assist), who sentenced the defeat of those led by Michael Malone.

Despite the fall, Denver is assured of qualification for the NBA playoffs. Now he’s marching third in the Western Conference with a record of 43 wins and 22 losses.

For their part, the Lakers, who suffer from the absence of LeBron James, are in fifth place, with 37 wins and 28 falls.

The next challenge for Campazzo will be this Wednesday, when he receives the New York Knicks at the Ball Arena from 22 (Argentine time). It broadcasts ESPN.

