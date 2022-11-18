Finally good news for Los Angeles Clipperssince according to what was reported by Adrian Wojnarowski from ESPN, Kawhi Leonard appears as questionable for today’s NBA game against the Detroit Pistons.

Although this does not mean that he will play, because it has not been confirmed, this is a positive sign for the star forward of the Angelina franchise, since it means that he will be very close again on the court.

Leonard, has only played 2 games this season, as he has been rehabbing his knee that was surgically repaired for a anterior cruciate ligament tear.

Record

The 2-time NBA champion forward (once with the Spurs and the other with the Raptors), played limited minutes in wins over the Lakers and kingsthe first 2 games of the year for the Clippers, and then missing 13 games in a row so far.

Leonard’s knee injury occurred in the playoffs of the 2020/2021 season, for which he completely missed the 2021/2022 campaign, and when he seemed ready for the current course, the stiffness in his joint has been causing him problems.

However, Leonard has been patient, and everything seems to indicate that his return to the courts to boost both the offense and defense of the Clippers is getting closer.

We recommend you read

Kawhi Leonard is a 5 times All Star2 times Most Valuable Player of the Finals, 3 times selected to the All NBA first team, 2 times to the second, 3 times chosen to the Best Defensive Quintet, 4 times to the second, has been 2 times Defensive Player of the Year, and once leader in robberies.