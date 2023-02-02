In a few moments the boston celtics they will be receiving the brooklyn nets in it TD Gardenfor a duel between 2 of the best teams in the Eastern Conference in the NBA.

The Nets arrive with the task of winning their third game in a row, having to do it against the leaders of the East and the best record in the league, the Celtics, with a mark of 36 wins and 15 losses.

On the other hand, Boston, which comes to this match after returning to the path of victory with a controversial victory against los angeles lakersending a 3-game losing streak, will try to get back on track in a positive way.

players to watch

On the part of the Nets, visitors, their top star due to injuries to Kevin Durant and Ben Simmons, is the point guard Kyrie Irvingwho has just been selected to his eighth All-Star Game.

Kyrie Irving will be the player to watch for the Nets. Photo: AFP

Irving is shining with his own light, averaging 27.3 points, 5.3 assists, 5.1 rebounds, with 48.3 percent efficiency on field goals, 37.8 on 3-pointers, and 88.2 on free throws.

As for the Celtics, they have Jayson Tatum as their franchise player, candidate for Most Valuable Player of the season, averaging 31.1 points, fourth in the NBA, 8.7 rebounds, and 4.4 assists, in addition to having a talent like Jaylen Brown , who has averages of 27 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 3.2 assists.