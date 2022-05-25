Antetokounmpo, Doncic, Jokic (also named Mvp) in the quintet of stars of the last season

Rome – The brightest stars on the basketball planet are no longer just the US ones. Competing as protagonists on the NBA stage are the best world talents: a tower of Babel where globalization translates into an increase in the average level of teams to the benefit of an exhibition increasingly sought after by planetary networks.

There

Subscribe to read too

SUBSCRIBE HERE TO THE ALL GENOA, ALL SAMP AND ALL SPICE NEWSLETTERS