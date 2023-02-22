This Tuesday, Adrian Wojnarowski dropped the first bomb of the day, with the firing of the head coach nate mcmillan by the atlanta hawksafter taking office in 2021 in the middle of the campaign.

The Hawks are currently in eighth place in the Eastern Conference of the NBA, with a record of 29 wins and 30 losses, so they are in the play-in zone, that is, not in a direct qualifying zone for the playoffs.

McMillan arrived at the club in the 2020/2021 season, after Lloyd Pierce was fired, with Nate managing to lead the Hawks to the postseason, reaching the Eastern Conference Finals, losing 2-4 to the Milwaukee Bucks.

inconsistency

Although the Hawks have a chance to reach the playoffs, the inconsistency shown is what has left the Atlanta team’s management unsatisfied, since it does not reflect the great group of players they have.

The club’s top figure is point guard Trae Young, who is averaging 26.7 points, 10.3 assists, while Dejounte Murray, who was traded in the offseason, is standing out with 20.7 points, 6.1 assists, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.5 steals. .

At the moment assistant Joe Prunty was named interim coach, but Wojnarowski’s reports indicate that the Atlanta Hawks would be looking to get the services of Quin Snyderwho in 8 years with the Utah Jazzthe last team he managed, led them to the postseason in 6 straight.